Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AWX opened at $2.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a market cap of $10.61 million, a PE ratio of -136.00 and a beta of 0.92. Avalon has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90.
About Avalon
