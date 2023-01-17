Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,332 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Visa by 2.7% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Visa by 12.1% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,774,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $546,298,000 after buying an additional 298,792 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V opened at $223.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.74. The company has a market capitalization of $420.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.37.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

