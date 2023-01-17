Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,288 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,536 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 127.4% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $268.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.28. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $196.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

