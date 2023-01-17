Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 412 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after buying an additional 89,046 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 342,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,317,000 after buying an additional 25,960 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,937,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 308,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,499,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $343.04 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $359.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.70.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

