AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 18th.

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXS. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the second quarter worth $49,259,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 1,531.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 593,181 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,716,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,004,000 after acquiring an additional 336,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,644,000 after acquiring an additional 288,068 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 757,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,224,000 after buying an additional 274,771 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $56.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $61.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.74.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 43.14%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading

