B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target Raised to C$7.25

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. M Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Trading Up 3.7 %

BTG stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.87. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $392.55 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 8.54%. As a group, analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.