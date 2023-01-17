Bank of America Upgrades Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) to Buy

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WERN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.88.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $827.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.79 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 317.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 520.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 184.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

