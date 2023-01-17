Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

