Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at National Bank Financial

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GOLD. Raymond James reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and set a $19.90 price target (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.99.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.28.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,561,681 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,171,197,000 after purchasing an additional 995,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,664,940 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $924,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,805 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 49,178,271 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $762,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,991 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,875,209 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $307,708,000 after purchasing an additional 233,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

