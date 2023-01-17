Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.82.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $255.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

