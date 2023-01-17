Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $2.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.04.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
