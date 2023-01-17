Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $2.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.04.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

