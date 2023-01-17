Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $0.99 on Monday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

