Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSE BRG opened at $26.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.41.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile
