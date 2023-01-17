Brokerages Set Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Target Price at $34.70

Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.02.

BKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.4 %

BKR stock opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -165.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,235.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after buying an additional 204,220 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

