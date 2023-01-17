Brokerages Set Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target at $74.35

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.35.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHVN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on Biohaven in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on Biohaven to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.
In related news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 853,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,960,490.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,494,472. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 853,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $8,960,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,475,664 shares in the company, valued at $15,494,472. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Buten purchased 142,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,856.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,263,967 shares of company stock worth $13,596,014 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.58. Biohaven has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.05.
Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by $0.78. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biohaven will post -9.82 EPS for the current year.
Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.
