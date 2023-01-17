Brokerages Set Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target at $74.35

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.35.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHVN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on Biohaven in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on Biohaven to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

In related news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 853,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,960,490.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,494,472. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 853,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $8,960,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,475,664 shares in the company, valued at $15,494,472. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Buten purchased 142,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,856.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,263,967 shares of company stock worth $13,596,014 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 311.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 151.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 42.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.58. Biohaven has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by $0.78. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biohaven will post -9.82 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

