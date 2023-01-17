Brokerages Set Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Target Price at $113.41

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.41.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

XOM opened at $113.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $465.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $69.81 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.08.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 31,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Blooom Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

