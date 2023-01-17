Brokerages Set Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Target Price at $113.41

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.41.
A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.
Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %
XOM opened at $113.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $465.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $69.81 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.08.
Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 31,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Blooom Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
