Brokerages Set Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Target Price at GBX 2,092.50

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,092.50 ($25.53).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,175 ($26.54) to GBX 2,190 ($26.72) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.63) price target on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Halma stock opened at GBX 2,166 ($26.43) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,149.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,143.85. Halma has a 52 week low of GBX 1,855.30 ($22.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,729 ($33.30). The stock has a market cap of £8.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,671.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a GBX 7.86 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.34%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

