Brokerages Set Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Price Target at $18.50

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PK shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PK stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $20.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.23). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 344.83%.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,543.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 143,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 337,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

