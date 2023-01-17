Brokerages Set Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) PT at $28.40

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 71.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $30.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average is $29.13.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.30 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. Equities analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Sierra Wireless

(Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

