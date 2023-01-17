Brokerages Set Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Price Target at $298.50

Shares of Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $295.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sika from CHF 384 to CHF 367 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sika from CHF 310 to CHF 300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sika from CHF 295 to CHF 285 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sika from CHF 214 to CHF 206 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Sika from CHF 330 to CHF 305 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Sika Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SXYAY opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.55. Sika has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $36.71.

About Sika

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

