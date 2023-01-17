Brokerages Set United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Price Target at GBX 1,126.25

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,126.25 ($13.74).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UU shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.25) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.20) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($15.01) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.42) to GBX 1,025 ($12.51) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of United Utilities Group stock opened at GBX 1,029 ($12.56) on Thursday. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 813.20 ($9.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.48). The stock has a market cap of £7.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,382.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,022.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,016.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a GBX 15.17 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,866.67%.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

