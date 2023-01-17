Brokerages Set Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) PT at $3,031.67

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,031.67.

WZZZY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($42.71) to GBX 2,640 ($32.21) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($35.39) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,950 ($23.79) to GBX 2,550 ($31.12) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 2,360 ($28.80) to GBX 3,200 ($39.05) in a research note on Friday.

Wizz Air Price Performance

OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $8.60 on Friday. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

