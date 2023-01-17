Brokers Issue Forecasts for KB Home’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of KB Home in a note issued to investors on Saturday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.46.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KB Home by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,098,000 after buying an additional 108,191 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,341,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,680 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in KB Home by 0.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,794,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in KB Home by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,744,000 after purchasing an additional 139,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,714,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,351,000 after purchasing an additional 279,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $856,684.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,553.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
