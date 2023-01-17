Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6,918.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 37,915 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 42,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,938,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 32.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $6,506,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 996,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,161,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,750 shares of company stock valued at $21,110,710. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS opened at $169.26 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.66.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

