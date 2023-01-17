Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives $11.68 Average Target Price from Analysts

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.68.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE CCL opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.14. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $23.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 69.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Stories

