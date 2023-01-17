CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of CF Industries worth $12,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CF Industries by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,603,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,941,000 after buying an additional 244,136 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,827,000 after buying an additional 799,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,005,000 after buying an additional 43,695 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in CF Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,185,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,630,000 after buying an additional 44,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $86.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.33. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.42.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.