CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 65 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Visa by 12.1% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,774,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $546,298,000 after purchasing an additional 298,792 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.37.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $223.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.74. The stock has a market cap of $420.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

