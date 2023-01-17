CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 81,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 17.2% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 25.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 16.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.0% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock opened at $80.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $80.60. The company has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.48 and its 200 day moving average is $74.94.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.58.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

