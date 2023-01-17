Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ CTHR opened at $0.97 on Monday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 million, a P/E ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 1.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 82,148 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

(Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.