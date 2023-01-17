Charles Schwab (SCHW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Charles Schwab to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $82.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.30. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $150.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,293,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,293,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,032,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,668,000 after acquiring an additional 62,332 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,495,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,868 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.62.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.