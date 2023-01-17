Charles Schwab (SCHW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Charles Schwab to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $82.98 on Tuesday. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $585,979.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $366,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $366,377.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,495,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,896,000 after buying an additional 1,322,868 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 322.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 400,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,797,000 after buying an additional 306,059 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,468,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,775,000 after buying an additional 201,233 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,839,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,654,000 after buying an additional 173,073 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 72.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after buying an additional 70,973 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.62.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.