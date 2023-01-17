Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. Cheetah Mobile has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $7.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

