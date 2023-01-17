Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 2,957 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE VZ opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average is $41.19.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

