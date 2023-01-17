Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives $23.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CSSE stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $86.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.36. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CSSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.47 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 38.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 5.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 580,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65,616 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 25.6% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.