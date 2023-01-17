China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

China Green Agriculture stock opened at $4.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Green Agriculture has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 51.35% and a negative return on equity of 51.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About China Green Agriculture

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture, Inc. ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of China Green Agriculture at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.