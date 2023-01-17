China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
China Life Insurance Price Performance
China Life Insurance stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. China Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $9.69.
About China Life Insurance
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Life Insurance (LFCHY)
- Don’t Miss These 2 Mid-Cap Techs That Broke Out Last Week
- Is Macau a Sinking Ship for Wynn Resorts?
- Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Earnings Miss Good For Investors?
- Pinterest is the Social Commerce Platform to Watch in 2023
- Why Warner Bros Discovery Is the S&P’s Hottest Stock
Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.