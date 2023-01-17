Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Position Raised by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $47,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,524.57 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,754.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,478.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,514.04. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stephens cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.96.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

