Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 382.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 1,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,524.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,478.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,514.04. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.32 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,510.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.96.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

