Cim LLC Buys New Position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Cim LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

CLFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Clearfield in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearfield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $81.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.42. Clearfield, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $134.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $95.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 18.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

