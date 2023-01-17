Cim LLC Has $348,000 Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 380,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,027,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $156,934,000 after buying an additional 144,219 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,524,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 41.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.57. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $516.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.45 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 23.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 7.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

