Cim LLC Has $470,000 Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Cim LLC reduced its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,881 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4,778.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 134,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 234,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of FIX stock opened at $124.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.24. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $128.68.
Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 9.49%.
Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.
