Cim LLC Invests $201,000 in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,484,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,287,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,098,000 after acquiring an additional 203,395 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,818,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,409,000 after acquiring an additional 361,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,364,000 after buying an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,947,000 after buying an additional 286,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Price Performance

FOCS stock opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $519.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOCS. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

