Cim LLC Purchases New Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.46.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $315.47 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $410.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

