Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1,477.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,435 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Cintas worth $30,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Cintas by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 2,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS stock opened at $448.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.36. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

