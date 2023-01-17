Clear Street LLC Acquires 2,183 Shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU)

Clear Street LLC raised its position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Newbury Street Acquisition by 118.4% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $7,120,000.

Get Newbury Street Acquisition alerts:

Newbury Street Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NBSTU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.18.

About Newbury Street Acquisition

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBSTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.