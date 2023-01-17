Clear Street LLC Has $56,000 Stake in Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACLU)

Clear Street LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACLU – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,978 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Kairous Acquisition were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kairous Acquisition by 421,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KACLU opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17. Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $11.01.

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on opportunities in Asia, excluding China.

