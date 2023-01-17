Clear Street LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITTU)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITTU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies by 1,048.4% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 174,760 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies by 1,286.9% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 950,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 881,543 shares during the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the second quarter valued at $3,839,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the first quarter valued at $492,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITTU opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

About Logistics Innovation Technologies

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

