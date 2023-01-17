Clear Street LLC Sells 43,039 Shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Clear Street LLC cut its holdings in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,039 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Priveterra Acquisition were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMGMU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the second quarter worth $100,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition by 4.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter.

Get Priveterra Acquisition alerts:

Priveterra Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PMGMU opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.13.

About Priveterra Acquisition

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the medical technology sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMGMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Priveterra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priveterra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.