Clear Street Markets LLC Boosts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.21.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

