Clear Street Markets LLC Has $332,000 Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 1,939.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Assurant by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $40,116,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,968,000 after buying an additional 151,743 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 338,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,456,000 after buying an additional 116,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $17,690,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Assurant from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

Assurant Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $128.75 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.43 and its 200 day moving average is $146.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.11%.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Articles

